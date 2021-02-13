Marion Township names new trustee

A Marion Township Advisory Board member was appointed township trustee Friday by the Allen County commissioners.

Scott Schroeder, a Republican, will fulfill the remaining two years of longtime trustee Harold Kleine, a Democrat, who resigned in December. Kleine, 85, died Jan. 3.

Under state law, the Allen County Democratic Party had 30 days from the date of Kleine's resignation to appoint a trustee for Marion Township. Because the party did not do so, that responsibility fell to the commissioners, all three of whom are Republicans.

A lack of applicants prevented the party from filling the vacancy, Allen County Democratic Chairwoman Misti Meehan said.

In an interview Friday, Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck described Schroeder as an energetic individual who has in the past filled in for the trustee.

“He has a good familiarity with the job and the responsibilities that come with it,” Beck said. “We're really pleased Scott stepped forward – we think he's going to do a wonderful job.”

Marion Township, population 3,858, is located in the southern portion of Allen County.

dgong@jg.net