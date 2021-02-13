Shopping trip turns up rare Lysol find after long drought

It felt like I found gold.

I had been on the lookout for months – about 10. But it was nowhere to be found. At least not when I showed up.

I had been in dollar stores, grocery stores and local supercenters that carry food, toiletries and most anything you need for your home, but no luck. As coronavirus cases continued to rise late last year and early this year, I even browsed the aisles of local retail warehouse clubs, but no luck – weekdays or weekends.

Then suddenly, on a Thursday trip to Walmart on Coldwater Road, there it was – Lysol, the disinfectant spray that the manufacturer says kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

For some people, having such sprays has been just as important during this pandemic as having hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks. Some stores were initially in short supply, but by summer, most products were easily found.

The availability of Lysol? Not so much. At least where I shopped – or when I shopped.

Other products probably have some effectiveness. The EPA has an online list of options. But I was interested in Lysol; No one I know was talking about the others.

At Walmart on Jan. 21, there must have been a few dozen 19-ounce Lysol cans for $5.27, just above one of those “attention customer” signs noting a two-per-person limit.

The cans were near the top shelf but even though I'm just 5-foot-2, I managed to pull one down. And then a second one. But I quickly put it back. I'd survived the pandemic so far without Lysol, so surely one can would do.

By the next morning, I was second-guessing myself and went back, thinking there could be another long stretch when I couldn't find Lysol. Somewhat to my surprise, there was still plenty.

I grabbed one can and when reaching for a second heard a female shopper say “I can't believe they have Lysol. Is there a limit?” And another female shopper also quickly took two.

A couple weeks before this, while riding a stationary bike at the YMCA, I noticed Lysol commercials on the mounted TV screens. Why, I wondered, would ads run for something stores can't keep generously stocked?

And more recently on a Facebook page for women who love decorating, I saw evidence of what might have contributed to some access issues. The initial discussion post was about storing bottled water on carts instead of on the floor. But eventually a few began posting carts showing how they store cleaning supplies, including a Homebright disinfectant with a comparable claim to Lysol's about the kill rate on germs and viruses and Microban, a 24-hour sanitizing spray that seems widely available.

One person posted – or shall I say boasted – that they had 30 cans of Lysol and thought the storage cart was a “great idea.”

“Forget about the rack,” another person responded. “I'm trying to find out how in the world you have so many Lysol cans and we have barely any in stock in Jersey!”

She must have felt as left out as I had during most of this pandemic.

An online check Feb. 5 indicated Meijer's Lima Road store had Lysol spray, while Target's online site showed limited stock at the store south of Glenbrook Square along with other options, including a Method Citron Antibacterial spray.

Walmart on Coldwater Road maintained a Lysol stock at least the first week of February – with no sign limiting purchases – and the Lima Road store had it, too.

Maybe that means the manufacturer has turned a corner again on production.

Now, if we can just turn the most crucial corner and get COVID-19 in our rear view mirror.

