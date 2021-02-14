172 take plunge for Special Olympics

Sunlight bounced off Danielle Wilson's metal braces and tight, wet, red curls as she stood in a parking lot at Metea County Park.

The 16-year-old East Allen University sophomore was considering how crazy she is on a scale of 1 to 10.

“I'd say probably about an 81/2 or a 9,” she said, smiling cheerfully.

Wilson was one of 35 people from East Allen County Schools who participated in Saturday's Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana and Special Olympics Allen County. In all, 172 people jumped into freezing cold water to raise $45,000 for the annual fundraiser.

The money pays for training, registration, uniforms and other costs for people with intellectual disabilities to participate in more than 20 Olympic-style sports.

More than 250 participated in the Polar Plunge last year, raising more than $54,000. Both numbers set records, according to organizers. Statewide, more than 3,500 people took the plunge last year, raising more than $920,000.

Saturday's local event was modified from 2020 to space out participants in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Groups, including students from Carroll and Norwell high schools, were assigned time slots when they were allowed to jump into one of two holes cut in the ice covering the 11/2-acre lake off Union Chapel Road in northeast Allen County.

Divers, paramedics and ambulances were on standby in case any participant experienced distress. Medical professionals caution that jumping into freezing water isn't safe for certain types of people.

Dr. Roy Robertson, cardiologist and president of the Parkview Heart Institute, said participants should understand the body's response to a Polar Plunge.

“The immediate change to a cold, wet environment triggers intense vasoconstriction with changes in blood pressure and muscle function,” he said in a statement. “This can trigger challenges with breathing for a short period and raise blood pressure. Thereafter, the body temperature can fall significantly, creating further muscle disjunction and can lead to hypothermia if exposure is prolonged.”

Robertson said anyone with cardiovascular disease should avoid this type of activity.

Dr. My Padmalingam, a Lutheran Health Physicians cardiologist, agreed.

“If you have heart, kidney, or lung problems, the answer is most definitely no,” he said in a statement. “I would expand this to include hospitalization for COVID-19 symptoms/treatment. Also, if you have a family history of heart disease, sudden cardiac death, aneurysm or stroke you should be evaluated by your physician.”

“Submerging the body in water temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit can increase your risk for heart attack and/or abnormal heart rhythms,” he added.

The East Allen University students didn't seem concerned about health issues Saturday.

Some wore shorts. Many wore T-shirts. All wore shoes. Many entered the water by stepping forward and literally plunging feet first. Most used a ladder to climb out.

Armaund Jones, a 15-year-old sophomore, boosted himself from the water.

“I had that mama bear strength,” he said. “I don't even know where that came from. I have taken cold showers before, but I have never been in water where my body went numb.”

Jones didn't do the Polar Plunge last year.

“And I was kind of harassed about it by my classmates,” he said, adding that he offered to participate this year if someone covered the $75 minimum donation. Word spread, and the money was raised.

“I don't go back on my word,” he added, “so here I am.”

Michael Odigboh, an 18-year-old senior, said he also participated because of peer pressure – but he'd gladly do it again.

After emerging from his Polar Plunge, Odigboh was overheard saying, “Africans do not belong in this water.”

The remark struck a bystander, who quipped, “Nobody belongs in this water. It is definitely not a race thing. It's a temperature thing.” Saturday's midday temperature was in the low 20s.

Wilson, the redheaded sophomore, had participated in five previous Polar Plunges.

Based on experience, she wore wool socks, tennis shoes, leggings and a T-shirt. Wearing more clothing just leads to being draped in more freezing, soaking wet material. With the proper precautions, she said, the experience isn't as bad as people expect it will be.

“It started as a way to bond with my dad. We used to do it together,” she said, adding that he was sick Saturday and couldn't come.

“It's really fun. It gives you, like, tons of adrenaline,” she said. “You get to do it with your friends. And you sleep really good the night afterward.”

Wilson, who wants to be a computer scientist and design video games, would like to try skydiving. Her bucket list also includes activities she hasn't even thought of yet.

She would like to someday travel “to different countries and do their adrenaline-junkie-type things.”

