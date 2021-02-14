Allen County reports new COVID-19 death

Almost 1 in 10 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began 11 months ago, according to state data.

And that statistic might be a significant understatement.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said some medical experts believe the infection rate is several times the official case rate.

“It's almost certain that the number of actual infections is higher than the number of official cases,” he said in a statement late last month.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,275 more residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings the statewide confirmed total to 647,657.

In Allen County, 73 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 35,020, the Allen County Department of Health said Saturday. Another reported death brings the county's total to 618.

Indiana's confirmed coronavirus death toll has reached 11,722, an increase of 33 from the previous day. An additional 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To find testing sites, go to: www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

As of Saturday, 799,639 Hoosiers – or almost 1 in 8 – had received a first dose of vaccine. Also, 320,575 – or 1 in 21 Hoosiers – were fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available to health care workers, first responders, long-term-care residents and anyone 65 or older.

To schedule an appointment, go online to: ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added statewide as more vaccine becomes available.

sslater@jg.net