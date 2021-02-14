Bankruptcies drop despite pandemic; reasons vary

Business and personal bankruptcy filings dropped by 30% nationwide last year despite reports of widespread financial pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal officials caution that bankruptcy filings can be a lagging indicator of economic distress, just as they were following the Great Recession.

Marian Welling, a local bankruptcy attorney who handles consumer and small-business cases, has a different explanation.

“People need bankruptcy when they are trying to stop creditors” from legally seizing part of a person's paycheck or foreclosing on a home, she said during a phone interview. “If they're at the point where they're out of a job, where they have nothing, they don't have to worry about a creditor taking it away.”

Total bankruptcy filings in Indiana's northern district, which includes Fort Wayne and surrounding counties, declined 25% last year, according to data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

The district's 2020 bankruptcy filings totaled 6,833 – 73 business and 6,760 personal – the lowest levels in at least two decades. Data for 2001 are the earliest available online.

Business fallout

Nationwide, total filings of 544,463 were at the lowest level since 1986, officials said in a Jan. 28 news release.

The only category with an increase last year was Chapter 11, which included 7,561 business reorganizations. That was a 19% increase compared with 2019.

Chapter 11, commonly known as bankruptcy reorganization, allows a business to propose a reorganization plan that includes debt repayment. The move allows a business to remain open and temporarily stops foreclosure and other debt collection efforts, according to the U.S. Courts website.

The news that various local restaurants – and other small businesses – have closed wouldn't necessarily show up in bankruptcy statistics, Welling said

“A business can obviously close and not go bankrupt,” she said.

A restaurant owner, for example, might not be able to break even when the dining room's capacity is limited. But that same business might be able to cover monthly lease and utility payments – at least for a short time – if it doesn't pay staff or food suppliers, Welling said.

It's also possible the restaurateur wouldn't be forced to make full lease or mortgage payments if the landlord or lender agrees to temporarily suspend collection.

Some business owners are receiving financial support through public and private grants designed to help them stay afloat until they can fully reopen, Welling said.

“I think a lot of those businesses are doing exactly that,” she said, adding that she believes some local restaurants that are closed will reopen when capacity limits are lifted.

Chapter 7 business bankruptcy filings – the chapter that usually leads to liquidating assets – totaled 54 last year in all of Indiana's northern district, which also includes South Bend, Gary, West Lafayette and Muncie.

The district recorded only nine Chapter 13 business bankruptcy filings in 2020.

Families in need

The seeming disconnect between bankruptcy filings and many families' and business owners' reality mirrors the fallout from the Great Recession, which began in 2007. New bankruptcy filings didn't peak until 2009 in Indiana's northern district, when the total hit 19,266 – or almost three times last year's amount.

Nationally, filings steadily increased after the Great Recession began until they hit a high in 2010 with 1.6 million – also almost three times the 2020 number.

Bankruptcy filings could increase after various assistance programs expire, including temporary reprieves from mortgage and student loan payments.

Economists have pointed to 2020's two-month national shutdown of all but essential services and ongoing business restrictions as unprecedented in U.S. history. The closures caused a 33% plunge in second-quarter gross domestic product, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Rachel Blakeman, the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute's director, refers to SNAP benefits statistics to measure residents' financial pain in real time. The program, previously known as food stamps, provides financial support to help poor families buy food.

Indiana officials post SNAP program payments online by county. Not only has the total number of families receiving benefits increased during the past year, but so has the amount each family receives, Blakeman said. That indicates the recipients' income levels have fallen and they qualify for more government assistance.

In Allen County alone, the value of SNAP benefits almost doubled from May 2019 to May 2020 to $7.9 million.

The average benefit per person was $121.38 in January 2020, before the pandemic began. It jumped to $176.87 in May of last year for Allen County recipients.

The highest amount paid to county residents last year was in May, Blakeman said. But after several months of declines, the total bounced back up to $7.4 million in December.

Blakeman doesn't rely on bankruptcy filings to measure local need.

A delicate balance

Welling, the bankruptcy attorney, agreed that bankruptcy filings aren't necessarily a good barometer of widespread economic devastation. The three most common situations pushing people into bankruptcy, she said, are high medical bills, divorce and overspending.

“To see how people are hurting right now because of the pandemic, I'd say look at the food banks and social services,” she said.

The Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor for Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, oversees a local network of neighborhood food pantries, where demand is 25% to 28% higher than last year.

The nonprofit doesn't usually help with rent or utilities, but the United Way of Allen County and some other donors are allowing Associated Churches to use funds for hardship relief related to COVID-19, Reece said.

“And that (demand) is up tremendously,” he added. “It's a mess right now for these people who are struggling. Our money is going quickly out of our COVID fund.”

Reece estimated the fund is paying out about $1,500 a week in hardship relief. But that's not the nonprofit's main mission, so he has to keep an eye on food supplies to make sure there are enough to serve hungry families. The organization's food banks feed more than 4,800 Allen County residents each week, he said.

Money gets directed to the food banks, as needed. But it's a delicate balance.

“In some ways, it's almost easier to get food” from other sources, Reece said of families in need. “Once you get evicted and are out on the street, you've got a bigger problem.”

“There's a lot that the general public doesn't see. A lot of hurting. A lot of poverty,” he added.

Welling said families focused on getting through each day aren't worried about filing for legal protection from creditors.

“Bankruptcies are in their heyday when the economy is good, when credit is easy,” she said. Filers “can lose their wages, they can lose their home.”

Families with nothing to lose don't need bankruptcy.

“If you're not working,” she said, “those lawsuits can stack up forever.”

sslater@jg.net