Fort Wayne/Allen County

Meijer gives birds to local food bank

Meijer announced a donation of $1 million in turkeys to 10 food banks, including Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne.

The Michigan retail chain kicked of its donation series recently with the delivery of 6,000 frozen turkeys to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's weekly food distribution event, where they were immediately loaded into the vehicles of the food bank's clients.

“While progress is being made against the pandemic, we understand the impact it's made remains a challenge for many people,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a statement. “Meijer cares about our communities, and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

MLK sculpture submissions open

Fort Wayne's Public Art Commission is looking for artists to create a sculpture commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The public display will include quotes from King's June 5, 1963, speech given in Fort Wayne.

King spoke at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, now the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center. The speech was arranged by a group of church and civic leaders led by the African American Frontiers Club. Two months later, King gave his historic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

The Public Art Commission created a committee at the Fort Wayne City Council's request. The committee will help select an artist to install a memorial. Members include community leaders, historic documentation professionals, arts organizations and the faith community.

Submissions are due by March 21 and must include a statement of interest and impact of King's work. A resume, list of references and work samples should also be included.

The committee will meet in April to review submissions and select finalists who will be invited to submit proposals for the project. To submit qualifications, go online to www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/planning/public-art/projects.

FWCS orientation for freshmen set

Fort Wayne Community Schools' high schools will host virtual freshman orientations this month for the class of 2025, the district announced Monday.

The schedule: 6 p.m. Wednesday for South Side; 6:30 p.m. Thursday for Wayne; 6 p.m. Feb. 23 for Snider; 6 p.m. Feb. 24 for Northrop; and 6 p.m. Feb. 25 for North Side.

South Side, Wayne, Snider and North Side will hold their events via Zoom. Families should contact the school office for access, the district said.

Northrop will hold its orientation via YouTube at youtube.com/NorthropSocialMedia.

Schools will share information about transitioning from middle school to high school, registering for ninth-grade classes and the Indiana Graduation Pathways, the district said.

The latter requires students to meet core academic class requirements, pass a standardized test and complete a work-based or project-based program to reach graduation.

– Journal Gazette