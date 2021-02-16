Dicke Road developer pulls rowhouse request

The developer of 48 rowhouses on Dicke Road in Aboite Township has withdrawn applications to the Plan Commission, a move that could allow a revised application to be approved faster.

The request to withdraw was submitted after a Feb. 8 public hearing, during which residents who live nearby objected to the project. Neighbors who opposed the development during that meeting spoke of population density, traffic issues, property values and safety.

The proposal also received a “Do Not Pass” recommendation from the Plan Commission's site committee, senior planner Michelle Wood said.

Called Bluestone Townhomes, the project is being developed by JRM Realty and Jim Mutton of Fort Wayne. The plans called for nine buildings of 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom residential units with a covered or screened porch to the rear. The proposal also called for one-car garages and driveway parking spaces.

In addition to the rezoning, the developers had requested approval of a primary development plan and vacation of the existing plat. Plat vacations typically eliminate a piece of land's existing lots and all restrictions they carry. The land is currently governed by a 75-year-old covenant that, among other restrictions, requires buildings built there be single-family homes.

The Plan Commission unanimously accepted the developers' withdrawal request.

By withdrawing the request now, the developers have a shorter waiting period before the petitions can be refiled than if the requests had been denied, Wood said.

Had the Plan Commission voted against the project, the developers would have a 12-month wait before trying again.

One commission member said she was glad about the withdrawal.

“I went out and drove it twice in the past week, and that road situation would have been every bit as bad as they said it would be,” Rachel Tobin-Smith said.

The Plan Commission on Monday approved a primary development plan from Peter Franklin Jewelers for a three-building shopping center on West Jefferson Boulevard.

The proposal was approved in a 5-1 vote.

Residents who live nearby have expressed concerns about the project, particularly that stormwater runoff generated by the project would overwhelm the area's drainage system.

Studies show that although the volume of water there may go up as a result of the project, it will be released over a longer period of time to avoid high-level flooding, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said.

The water would be released over a period of days, rather than hours, Zaharko added.

“That's why they have on-site detention,” Zaharako said.

