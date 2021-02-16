Election restrictions bill advances

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana Senate panel Monday approved a bill taking powers away from the governor and the Indiana Election Commission while also adding a new requirement to request an absentee ballot.

“I'm concerned with maintaining election integrity ... and legislative authority over elections,” said Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem.

Senate Bill 353 was approved 7-2 after a significant amendment. The legislation started as a measure to require all voters to provide proof of citizenship. But that language was stripped out after Houchin said concerns were raised.

Instead, she offered an amendment that does two major things.

First, it would prohibit the governor or the Indiana Election Commission from changing the time, date and manner of an election in the future. Current state law gives them discretion in the case of emergencies.

Last year, Gov. Eric Holcomb – with bipartisan support of the commission – delayed the primary election by one month and allowed all Hoosiers to vote absentee by mail due to the pandemic.

Houchin said those decisions should be up to the legislature.

The state disaster law governs more than pandemics – tornado, utility failure, flooding, snowstorm, nuclear incidents, riots, terrorism and more. But under the new provision, the legislature would have to come into special session to make any election-related changes.

“It is constitutionally a legislation function,” Houchin said.

No one testified for or against that part of the bill. It was not publicized that the bill would be stripped and new language put in.

A second part of the bill would require a voter to include either their driver's license number or last four digits of their Social Security number on a request for a mail-in ballot.

Under current law, a person must provide one of those when registering to vote but not when seeking to vote by mail.

Houchin said adding that simply is verifying a person's identity, the same as is done at the polls with voter ID.

But Matthew Kochevar, co-legal counsel of the Indiana Election Division, said there is potential for unjustified rejection of an absentee ballot request. He said if a Hoosier doesn't remember which number they initially provided when registering to vote and gives the other one, the ballot would be denied even though there is no fraud involved.

Jared Bond – legislative director for Attorney General Todd Rokita – said it is just a further preventive measure against fraud, and eight other states already do it.

Senate Bill 353 now moves to the full Senate.

nkelly@jg.net