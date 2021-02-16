Homicide ruled in death of woman found in apartment

The woman found dead in a south Fort Wayne apartment has been identified, the Allen County coroner's office said Monday.

Heather Nicole Hobbs, 37, was killed Sunday by a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office said in a news release. Her death has been ruled a homicide; Allen County's fourth this year.

At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, city police were called to the 600 block of Candlelite Court for a reported unconscious person. On arrival, officers found Hobbs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, the Fort Wayne Police Department said there was very little information surrounding the case and no witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

The investigation is ongoing.

dgong@jg.net