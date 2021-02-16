Secretary of state to resign; cites family, health

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Monday she will step down from her post to focus on her health and family.

She will submit a formal letter of resignation once Gov. Eric Holcomb selects her successor and the successor is ready to serve.

“I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” said Lawson, 71. “I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down.”

“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me,” she continued. “I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family. I will work with Gov. Holcomb to ensure our next secretary of state is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”

Lawson was first appointed secretary of state in March 2012 by former Gov. Mitch Daniels. She successfully ran for election in 2014 and 2018. Her term is up in 2022.

Holcomb called her Indiana's own Iron Lady, who has “long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about.”

“Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility,” he said. “No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.”

Lawson served alongside three governors and is Indiana's longest-serving secretary of state.

“And, while she'll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted adviser and great friend,” Holcomb said.

Prior to serving in the office, Lawson was in the Indiana Senate for 16 years and was Hendricks County clerk for eight years.

“I commend Secretary Lawson on her over 30 years of public service, including the years I was able to serve beside her in the Indiana State Senate,” said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor. “While we did not always see eye to eye on elections issues, her dedication to our state is admirable. I wish her and her family all the best in retirement.”

The secretary of state is Indiana's chief election officer and also handles business services, oversees securities and auto dealers.

A few names were floating Monday about possible replacements – including Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville. Sullivan said she was surprised by the news.

“Today I'm spending celebrating Connie and her public service,” she said. “I will review the process before I make a decision.”

