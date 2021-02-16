Storm brings heavy snow, winds, chills

Getting anywhere might be difficult today, even as city crews work around-the-clock to clear a wallop from Mother Nature.

Street department drivers were aware Monday that efforts to plow powdery snow off Fort Wayne streets could be futile when matched against high winds.

“Roads may drift shut soon after they are cleared,” city officials said in a news release.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana cautioned drivers about “significant impacts” to this morning's commute in a winter storm warning set to expire at 10 a.m.

Mayor Tom Henry hoped many people wouldn't be driving into work. He encouraged employers to let employees work from home today because less traffic would help plowing efforts, the release said.

Five inches of snow was reported as of 7 p.m. Monday at Fort Wayne International Airport, setting a record for the date, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 4 inches in 1908.

The storm was expected to dump 8 to 12 inches of snow on the region, with the greatest totals expected along and south of U.S. 24, east of Interstate 69, the weather service said.

Meteorologist Patrick Murphy expected this storm would bring more snow than the area saw in late January, when measurements surpassed 8 inches.

Clearing Fort Wayne's streets isn't a quick feat.

Plowing and salting the arterial and collector streets generally takes 10 to 12 hours after snow stops falling, the city news release said. Clearing residential streets takes even longer – typically 48 hours – and that's if plows don't have to clear the more well-traveled roads again.

The city is encouraging residents to find off-street parking so trucks can get as close to curbs as possible, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Highway Department had crews out until early evening Monday to plow and treat all primary, secondary and gravel roads. Crews planned to resume at 5 a.m. today to make roads passable.

“It can take drivers up to two hours to make a complete round before starting over, especially in areas where snow is blowing and drifting,” Mike Green, Allen County public information officer, said in a statement. “Once work on our roadways is complete, work will then start on additions.”

The Fort Wayne Street Department pretreated main arteries Sunday with a de-icing brine substance to reduce icy conditions, and crews began plowing overnight into Monday, the release said.

The city encouraged residents to be patient with garbage and recycling collection this week because of the snow. City crews don't plow alleys, the release said, so it is more difficult for trucks to maneuver in those areas.

Although many Allen County students had Monday off for Presidents Day, Fort Wayne Community Schools held classes, although the district operated on a two-hour delay and canceled all after-school activities.

A school bus carrying seven students became inoperable about 10:50 a.m. when another vehicle slid into it near State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. No injuries were reported, she said, noting the bus was traveling to North Side High School.

Monday's forecast prompted all Allen County Public Library locations to close at 6 p.m., and Smith-Green Community Schools in Churubusco postponed a board work session and regular meeting to next week.

Several Parkview Physicians Group clinics announced closures because of the snowstorm. Ten PPG clinics will be closed today. They are the family medicine clinic in Warren and cardiology clinics in Angola, Auburn, Columbia City, Huntington, Kendallville, LaGrange, Wabash, Warsaw and Hicksville, Ohio.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security on Monday issued a winter weather travel watch because of the intense snowfall, high winds, reduced visibility and drifting expected that night.

Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended during a watch.

Murphy, the meteorologist, said this snowstorm is a “more significant hazard” than the one in late January because of the blowing snow and colder temperatures. The weather service warned of wind chills between 10 below zero to zero overnight Monday into this morning.

The weather service is monitoring another potential snow system for late Wednesday into Thursday, Murphy said. With the snow already on the ground, he said, plows might run into a different problem – where to put the flakes once they're cleared.

