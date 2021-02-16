Storm disrupts state vaccination appointments

Indiana State Department of Health officials are advising Hoosiers, including those in the Fort Wayne area, that COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for this week might be postponed because of winter weather conditions.

Officials said Monday in a statement that they are working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.

Hoosiers whose appointments are affected will receive an email or text message about the need to reschedule by calling 211, the department said.

The state is also working to ensure that residents scheduled to receive their second vaccine dose will receive the vaccination within the appropriate time frame.

State health officials announced Monday that 817 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing. The daily case count was the lowest since Sept. 21, when 641 were reported.

Allen County reported 45 new cases, the lowest since Oct. 6, when 47 were reported. No new deaths were reported. The county has reported 623 deaths from COVID-19.

The state reported 19 new deaths to add to the total of 11,715 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. An additional 426 probable deaths have been reported based on symptoms in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 649,652 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, the statement said, 3,053,929 tests of unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,049,828 Sunday. A total of 7,573,633 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 65 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of Monday, 816,758 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated, the department said.

Allen County has given both doses of vaccine to 20,035 people. One dose has been administered to 41,668 residents.

An online vaccine dashboard has been created by the state health department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard is updated daily.

rsalter@jg.net