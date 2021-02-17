I&M plans $43 million electric upgrade in Whitley County

Indiana Michigan Power announced today plans for a $43 million investment to upgrade the electric transmission network serving the Whitley County area.

The Whitley County Transmission Line Rebuild Project will upgrade about 15 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line and rebuild a substation near the intersection of County Road 400 and South 150 East. Company representatives plan to rebuild the power line in the existing right-of-way, although they might need to widen the right-of-way in some areas.

The upgrade will replace deteriorating 60-year-old wooden poles with modern steel ones and the substation upgrades will help reduce the likelihood of larger community outages.

I&M representatives plan to communicate with directly-involved landowners about what to expect with the construction.

Company representatives expect to begin construction in spring 2022 and conclude by fall 2023.

To view details on the upgrade, click here.