Many get shots despite snowfall

Inclement weather forced more than 70 coronavirus vaccination clinics to close statewide Tuesday, but Allen County residents weren't entirely frozen out of opportunities to get a shot.

The state's list of closures included Neighborhood Health Clinic's downtown and southeast sites in Fort Wayne along with other northeast Indiana locations in Adams, Huntington and Kosciusko counties.

Parkview Health opened at 11 a.m. for vaccine distribution, spokeswoman Tami Brigle said.

“Monday evening and Tuesday morning, our team reached out to people who had earlier appointments, and we offered to reschedule their appointment for another day, or for them to come to the clinic later in the day when the roads were more clear,” Brigle said by email. “We did not have very many no-shows.”

The Allen County Department of Health's site at Memorial Coliseum is open today through Saturday. The agency hopes to continue with appointments as scheduled this week, spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said.

If bad weather affects a regularly scheduled day, the health department will try to remain open, Hubartt said. If the site must close, everyone with an appointment would be notified by email or text, she added.

Those with appointments this week can call 211 or 877-826-0011 to reschedule if they are concerned about traveling, Hubartt said.

“We encourage everyone to use their best judgment on venturing out and make decisions that keep them safe,” she said in an email.

A total of 42,160 Allen County residents had received their first shot as of early Tuesday, and 20,990 were fully vaccinated, according to the state.

Also Tuesday, local health officials announced 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Allen County's total of known cases to 35,208.

Six more local residents died of the virus, bringing the toll to 624, the health department said.

Health officials in DeKalb County confirmed 40 new cases from Saturday through Tuesday, bringing its totals to 3,803 cases and 75 deaths.

Overall, 650,530 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 889 new cases the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday. Fatalities totaled 11,805, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Indiana also has had 426 probable deaths based on diagnosis by symptoms but without a positive test result.

Statewide, 828,078 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.

