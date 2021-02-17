Senate panel OKs limits on governor

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate jumped into the debate about gubernatorial emergency powers Tuesday – passing a bill out of committee that would limit how long a governor could continue a disaster declaration without legislative participation.

“Personally, I think more eyes should be involved,” said Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, author of Senate Bill 407.

The bill passed the Senate Rules Committee unanimously and now goes to the full chamber.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has used the state's disaster law to declare a statewide emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued it 11 times. Under those orders, he has instituted a face covering requirement, shuttered businesses at times and closed schools. Under current law, the legislature can terminate an emergency. But they have to be in session to do so and only Holcomb can call them in for a special session.

The legislation was amended – taking language on schools and churches out – and would now limit how many times a governor can renew a widespread disaster declaration covering more than 10 counties unless he calls a special session.

If he doesn't call them back, or they aren't already in session, the maximum is a 30-day order with a 15-day renewal. If he does call them back, or they are already in session, the maximum is 60 days unless they authorize a renewal.

Sen. Eric Bassler, R-Washington, pointed out a governor could get around the law but simply letting it lapse and issuing a new one rather than renewing it.

“A fair point that needs to be looked at,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray.

Only one person testified on the bill – Eric Miller of Advance America, a pro-family and church group.

He thanked the committee for the important bill, saying it is “a giant step in the right direction to protect Hoosier families and freedoms.”

But Miller wants the Senate to put language in protecting churches from executive action and also leaving school closure decisions to the individual districts.

Bray said those concerns are addressed in other bills. One of those is a House bill that is moving with similar concepts but different language.

The Senate legislation also reduces any violation of a governor's order from a misdemeanor to an infraction, and gives the legislature more say in how federal stimulus dollars are spent.

“As much as we complain about the governor's actions and rules, it was his first time through such a situation ...and the same for us,” Glick said. “We want to be ready in the future.”

The bill would apply to more than pandemics. The state's disaster law includes acts of terrorism, nuclear events, tornadoes, utility failures, flooding, rioting and more.

