Winter blast sets records

Fort Wayne-area residents dug out Tuesday from a snow for the record books.

But that depends on which record book, according to weather specialists at the National Weather Service's Northern Indiana office near Syracuse and North Webster.

The official city total from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday – measured at Fort Wayne International Airport – came in at 11.2 inches of snow.

The bulk of that came Monday, when 10.1 inches of snow fell, smashing a more-than-century-old one-day record for Feb. 15. The old record was 4 inches in 1908. According to information from the weather service, snow was falling at a rate of nearly an inch an hour Monday night.

This week's storm inched itself into 10th place for two-day snowfalls. The top two-day snowfall stands at 14.3 inches from March 10 and 11 in 1964, according to the weather service.

Woodburn reported the most snow for the 48-hour period, at 11.6 inches. Columbia City (11.1) and Huntington (10.6) both exceeded 10 inches.

It's difficult to determine the total snow depth after Monday's record-breaking event because it is uncertain as to how much snow was already in place, said Rachel Cobb, weather service specialist.

The all-time record for snow depth is 20 inches on Feb. 9, 1982.

Measuring this snow posed a bit of a challenge, said Mike Lewis, another northern Indiana weather service specialist.

Not only did the snow occur over more than a single day, but it also was accompanied by blowing and drifting snow, several times making snow depths different from location to location even within the same general area, he said.

All four of Allen County's public school systems canceled in-person classes Tuesday, but lessons continued at home through e-learning or remote learning. FWCS announced it is canceling in-person classes today but will have a remote learning day.

The storm made many roads nearly impassable, as city and county highway crews worked to clear the snow.

Allen County crews started plowing and treating roads Monday and were out again at 5 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. They were working on main and secondary roads and expected to reach neighborhood streets today.

County crews paused Monday night as blowing and drifting snow was quickly covering already-plowed roads, officials said.

Fort Wayne crews experienced similar conditions. Natalie Eggeman, spokeswoman, said they got started on residential streets Tuesday afternoon.

Crews “will continue plowing in those areas all night,” she said. “In addition, a few trucks are still clearing the main arteries.”

Officials asked residents to stay off the roads if possible.

Garbage and recycling will be delayed by a day this week in Fort Wayne, officials announced. They also asked residents to shovel out fire hydrants and clear storm drains if possible.

Allen County Homeland Security on Monday issued a travel watch because of potentially hazardous road conditions. Mike Green, county spokesman, in a statement Tuesday said “several questions and complaints” had been received about that decision.

He said the county cannot move to a higher travel warning without an emergency or disaster declaration by a mayor, commissioners or the governor. The travel watch is a recommendation only and officials can't force businesses to close.

Noble County downgraded from a travel watch to a travel advisory at 4 p.m. Tuesday, saying all county roads were open but drivers should use caution and allow extra time.

The weather service Tuesday afternoon warned residents to prepare for below-zero temperatures and wind chills early Wednesday.

Also, 1 to 3 inches of additional snow is expected tonight through Thursday. Up to an inch was predicted in counties north of Fort Wayne, the weather service said.

The snow totals are expected to be lower than this week's snow so far, Cobb said. The weather system that produces the snow will not dive as far south to tap into Gulf of Mexico moisture, she said.

This week's big snow therefore was able to carry about twice as much moisture than is typical, she said.

Today's high is predicted to be about 15 degrees with a wind chill near zero or below.

rsalter@jg.net