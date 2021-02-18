I&M plans upgrades for Whitley

Indiana Michigan Power announced Wednesday plans for a $43 million investment to upgrade the electric transmission network serving the Whitley County area.

The Whitley County Transmission Line Rebuild Project will upgrade about 15 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line and rebuild a substation near County Road 400 and South 150 East.

Company representatives plan to rebuild the power line in the existing right-of-way, although they might need to widen the right-of-way in some areas.

The upgrade will replace deteriorating 60-year-old wooden poles with modern steel ones and the substation upgrades will help reduce the likelihood of larger community outages. I&M representatives plan to communicate with directly involved landowners about what to expect with the construction.

Company representatives expect to begin construction in spring 2022 and conclude by fall 2023.