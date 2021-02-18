Muslim burial grounds get OK

Two Muslim groups got the go-ahead Wednesday to establish cemeteries for members of their faith by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

The Burmese Muslim Education and Community Center and the Muslim Community Help Cemetery Association plan sites with more than 2,000 graves in southeast Allen County.

The Burmese site will be at 9226 Hessen Cassel Road in Marion Township. The other cemetery is planned for part of a property at 8631 Decatur Road in Adams Township.

The latter site is to the rear of the former Liquid Church building, bought in 2019 for $800,000 and now a Muslim worship center, said Pat Hess, the Fort Wayne attorney representing the group.

Both groups sought and received contingent uses for the burial grounds. Contingent uses can be approved in any zoning classification by the zoning board.

The Muslim Community Help site proposal is similar to one advanced and denied by the board in December 2109. The new proposal trims the number of gravesites from 3,648 to 890 and eliminates an access drive from Hessen Cassel Road.

However, the application also reserves space for future burials in two segments of the property. The number of graves planned for those sections is unspecified.

A nearby resident pointed out he believes the group's application is in error because the church property is not served by public sewer but by a mound septic system that may be malfunctioning.

He said he believed the cemetery would make it necessary for the site to be connected to nearby sewer lines.

The Burmese Muslim cemetery is proposed to house 1,500 graves on a 13-acre site. Three acres are wooded and will be untouched. The proposal also includes a 240-square-foot storage building and a 10-car asphalt parking lot.

The site, surrounded by agricultural and residential properties, now has no buildings or parking. One nearby resident said he was concerned about drainage from the site onto property he owns, as the area is known to be wet.

Both groups said they would follow state guidelines in setting up the cemeteries and they would have perpetual care funds.

Both groups also indicated funeral homes would be responsible for services and body preparation and those activities would not occur on-site.

Hess said Muslims do not embalm their dead and believe in burial within 24 hours of death. He said caskets would be entombed in a concrete vault, as are other burials.

The Burmese cemetery proposal was held from the December board meeting when it could not garner the three votes needed for passage because of the absence of board members Ron Kohart and Heather Drebenstadt.

They were present Wednesday and voted to approve the proposal, which passed by a unanimous 4-0 vote.

The Muslim Community Help cemetery proposal also was passed unanimously, after a provision specifying that burials were limited to Muslims was removed.

The board's attorney, Robert Eherenman, said he was not “comfortable” with that language, as it could be considered discriminatory. Hess said the group intended to bury Muslims from any branch of the religion.

In other business:

• The board voted unanimously for a special use allowing Suzanne Cassel to set up a nonprofit no-kill small animal rescue shelter in an addition to a garage at her home at 18621 Amstutz Road in Cedar Creek Township. The rescue would be known as Max Cavies's Guinea Pig Haven.

• The board approved a special use as a recreation area for a new master plan for the National Veterans Memorial and Shrine at 2122 O'Day Road in day in Lake Township. The group plans to erect a replica of the Vietnam Wall and make other improvements at the site.

