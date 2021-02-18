Rokita: Ethics panel OKs 2nd job

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita has a second job that he says is approved by state ethics officials, but he won't let anyone see the informal advisory opinion supporting his claim.

Rokita took over as the state's top lawyer in January but continues to work at Apex Benefits – a benefits firm where he is strategic policy adviser and has an ownership interest. He previously was general counsel and vice president of external affairs.

Rokita makes $107,000 as attorney general.

His office said he received an advisory opinion from the inspector general's office “indicating that his interests and outside employment are all squarely within the boundaries of the law and do not conflict with his official duties.”

He received an informal opinion that is not public. He could – but hasn't – requested a formal opinion by the Indiana State Ethics Commission that would be public.

Stephanie McFarland, spokeswoman for the inspector general and commission, said all informal advisory opinions are signed by either the state ethics director or one of two staff attorneys. She said the inspector general does not sign on.

That is important because Rokita hired former Inspector General Lori Torres as his chief deputy attorney general and chief of staff in late December.

Lauren Houck, spokeswoman for Rokita, said the opinion was requested Jan. 12 and received Jan. 15.

The Indiana Democratic Party filed a records request with Rokita's office Wednesday morning seeking the advisory opinion; all communication between the Indiana Office of Inspector General, Torres and Rokita regarding the opinion and information regarding any state resources used in his role with Apex.

“Public trust in state government regulators is paramount in ensuring the integrity of our justice system. If that system appears to protect special interests at the expense of Hoosier families, it has failed the state,” the request letter said. “Taxpayers deserve the highest level of conduct and transparency from Indiana's top law enforcement officer, thus these requests are being made with the most efficient response timeline requested.”

Houck said “disclosing information contained in the advisory opinion would violate the standard non-disclosure agreements signed previously with these entities, therefore the advisory opinion will not be made public.”

Rokita has worked for Apex since February 2019.

Houck added that Rokita has built up private-sector business interests that he will maintain as state attorney general, which were and will continue to be disclosed as required in publicly available financial disclosure reports and which reflect income from several sources.

Rokita filed a disclosure as a candidate but not yet as an office holder. He has 60 days to do so after taking office, McFarland said. He took office Jan. 11.

McFarland said the ethics commission can by law issue its own formal advisory opinion on the matter but said there is no precedent that has ever been done.

