Some vaccination sites close; Coliseum still open

The coronavirus vaccination clinic at Memorial Coliseum remained open Thursday even as shipping delays are forcing other sites to close.

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System planned to hold a walk-in clinic Saturday in Fort Wayne after rescheduling the initial date because of inclement weather. Now, wintry weather is causing vaccine shipment delays, forcing the veterans agency to cancel the walk-in clinic until doses arrive.

Veterans can still schedule an appointment by calling their primary care team or 1-800-360-8387 ext. 75113.

The Huntington County Health Department is encountering the same problem. Its clinic at Crestview Middle School is closed today and Saturday.

"We are disappointed that we can't give out the vaccine for a couple of days, just as we're sure the people who were scheduled to receive it are disappointed too," Rhonda Adams of the Huntington County Health Department said in a statement.

People affected by the closures include those ready for their second dose, the health department said in a news release. The agency said a short delay in getting the second shot will not lower the vaccine's effectiveness.

People affected by the change will be contacted to reschedule, the release said.

As of Thursday, 851,321 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 377,331 are fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.

In northeast Indiana, 92,113 residents have received their first shot and 41,665 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state. The numbers reflect information for Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

More than 66,000 Allen County residents, including Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Henry, who is set to get his second shot Saturday, said he is impressed with vaccination operations.

"We've been doing up to 2,000 vaccines a day, which is pretty good for a city of our size," Henry said. "We seem to be able to keep up with the demand."

Allen County health officials announced 42 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing a streak of double-digit increases not seen since October.

The increase represented Allen County's lowest one-day jump since Oct. 5, which also saw 42 new cases. It also marked the second time this week that fewer than 50 new cases were reported.

Feb. 10 is the last time the Allen County Department of Health announced at least 100 new COVID-19 cases in its daily update. Triple-digit increases became the norm in late October, reaching as high as 613 on Nov. 14.

Visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link for information about testing locations.

To schedule a vaccination, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Appointments are open to Hoosiers 65 and older along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders regularly called to emergency scenes to render medical assistance.

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

