Riverfront mixed-use project breaks ground

Fort Wayne officials broke ground Thursday on a planned mixed-use development adjacent to Promenade Park downtown.

Mayor Tom Henry was joined by Community Development Nancy Townsend and representatives of developer Barrett & Stokely, the firm building the $88.7 million Riverfront at Promenade Park project at Superior and Harrison streets.

The six-story building includes more than 200 apartments, seven townhomes, and a 900-space parking garage. Plans also call for 30,000 square feet of office space and about 15,000 square feet of retail space.

“It has been great working with the Barrett and Stokely team to put this project together,” Townsend said in a statement. “Their philosophy about building, owning and managing their developments long-term make them a good fit for our community.”

Barrett & Stokely has a successful record in housing markets in Indianapolis, Carmel and Fishers, Henry said in an interview Thursday, adding that the city has been working with the developer for about two years.

“COVID slowed some things down, but we got through,” Henry said, adding that he is particularly interested in the retail possibilities at the site.

Rex Barrett, executive vice president of Barrett & Stokely, said in a statement that the firm is excited to be a part of moving riverfront development forward.

“The City of Fort Wayne is doing incredible things on the development front and they have been wonderful to work with,” he said.

The parking garage is expected to be completed in early 2022, while completion of the residential and commercial components is expected in early 2023.

