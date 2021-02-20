City climbs to No. 82 on list of best performers

The Milken Institute's Best-Performing Cities 2021 report ranks Fort Wayne No. 82 on its large cities list, 29 spots higher than in 2020.

Although the Summit City's climb was notable, it wasn't among the 70 largest gains in this year's report, which was released this week. Wichita, Kansas, catapulted 86 spots, the most gained by a metro area. The Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area shot up 50 places.

Milken, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank, ranks cities using growth in job creation, wages and technological developments to measure what it describes as outcomes-based metrics. In all, 12 components are factored into the institute's index.

Each city's growth is rated relative to other large – or small – cities' performances. Metro areas with more than 250,000 residents are considered large; those with populations of more than 60,000 but less than 250,000 are small metros.

The Provo-Orem, Utah metropolitan statistical area ranked No. 1 for large cities. Idaho Falls, Idaho, topped the small cities list.

Milken's researchers acknowledge that each metro area has unique characteristics, shaped by “a mix of investments and policy choices,” that influence economic performance.

“The goal of the index is to help readers evaluate how well these cities promote economic vitality relative to their peers,” the report states.

Fort Wayne ranked No. 3 of 200 large cities in 2019 housing affordability and No. 4 in housing affordability from 2014 to 2018.

At the other end of the scale, the city ranked below 160 in wage growth from 2018 to 2019, high-tech GDP from 2014 to 2019 and high-tech GDP from 2018 to 2019.

Rick Farrant, Northeast Indiana Works' spokesman, said the city's performance in tech-related categories is a matter of concern.

“One of the key indicators used in the rankings was the prevalence of innovation and high-tech growth, noting that a dynamic high-tech sector is a foundation for economic stability,” he said in a statement.

“While developing a robust high-tech sector has at times been on the front burner of regional discussions, much is left to be done in generating that sector's growth, and it will need to be a sustained effort. It won't happen overnight,” he added.

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said it's good to see the city's ranking improve in a national study.

“Long-time residents and newcomers alike have repeatedly noted Fort Wayne's housing affordability, so it is nice to get some national recognition there, but enthusiasm should be tempered by the less-than-robust job growth and paltry wage growth in this same time period,” she said.

One factor driving Fort Wayne's upward trajectory was a change in the index. Researchers revamped the mix for this year's study because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have responded by modernizing the index to show which cities have built inclusive local economies. We did so by adding one- and five-year measures of housing affordability – the percentage of households spending less than 30% of income on housing costs – and a measure of household access to any form of broadband internet,” the report states. “These highlight the degree to which infrastructure improvements reflect economic performance, and local job creation and higher wages make prosperity more accessible for all of a metro area's residents.”

Fort Wayne ranks No. 55 of the 200 large cities for broadband access in 2019.

Only one of the included metrics – 12-month wage growth – includes data from 2020, when national and metro economies were derailed by COVID-19.

