COVID death total in state nears 12,000

Forty-four more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and an additional 1,080 residents have been diagnosed with the disease through testing.

These numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health bring to 653,245 the number of residents known to have had the novel coronavirus. There have been 11,898 Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19, state officials said Friday.

In Allen County, 59 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll remains at 625 as no new deaths were reported in the county Friday.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 3,838. DeKalb has had 75 COVID-19 deaths. No new cases were reported Friday.

To date, 3,069,866 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, an increase of 4,524 from Thursday. A total of 7,683,034 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported.

To find testing sites around the state, to go www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if residents do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Individuals must show proof they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of Friday, 866,680 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine and 401,792 are fully vaccinated.