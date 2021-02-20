Ordering groceries for pickup can be letdown

I'm a late bloomer when it comes to ordering your groceries, and when I finally decided to give it a go, it went all wrong. Horribly wrong.

I placed the order for a mid-afternoon pickup Feb. 11 because I eat lunch late and the store was just 10 minutes away.

A text message arrived at the top of the pickup hour, apologizing because the order was still in progress. No biggie, especially since just 30 minutes later another came saying the order was ready.

In that short time lapse, though, I had turned my attention to work that would benefit from nonstop focus, so the pickup would have to wait.

More than three hours later when I got to the store I was surprised to see more than a dozen vehicles waiting for pickups.

I planned all along to still go into the store to grab one fresh produce item so that I could get whatever sell-by date would most extend its use.

I figured if I had put that item in my virtual basket, the order would have been filled with the most immediate sell-by date, which may not have been in my best interest.

Things did not look good in the parking lot. And it was too cold to even consider turning the motor off while waiting.

Twenty to 25 minutes passed with far too little movement, so I decided to call into the store. It took two calls and being on hold a few minutes before I spoke to a manager who attributed some sort of system problem that wasn't immediately detected to being the cause for the backup. Additional employees, she said, had been assigned to help.

She did explain, after my probing, an order could be canceled, but by the time I saw how to do that online, I decided to wait just a bit. There did seem to be more movement on deliveries to cars, and I was so sure my order would be next out the door.

But nearly an hour later, I gave in and moved from an area that at times had at least 20 cars waiting, walked into the store, grabbed a cart and went to customer service to complain.

After a manager was summoned, I received a $20 store gift card.

To say I was not a happy camper would be an understatement. I was even more irritated when I noticed a good number of employees inside adding products to shelves that were hardly bare when they also – in my mind – could have been helping get groceries out to the pickup customers.

I realize businesses can't control unexpected “system problems,” but it is possible to reprioritize and redirect human resources.

So many people since March last year have flocked to grocery pickup and delivery to avoid potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. I can see some potential benefits, but I'm pretty picky and want to select certain products myself – particularly produce and even some meats.

Even while waiting in the car on that Thursday, I thought about how I could have used that wasted time to get extra steps in for my daily Fitbit tally.

I'm not sure whether I'll try pickup again. And I'm too cheap to pay for delivery.

So maybe I'm not a late bloomer. When it comes to this sort of shopping trend, I might not bloom at all.

