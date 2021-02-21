Group sees record year for organ donations

Indiana Donor Network officials had a record-breaking year with a 29% increase statewide in organ donors in 2020 as compared with the previous year, and the number of organs transplanted increased by 27%.

The nonprofit recovered 857 organs from 252 donors – despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. Organs cannot be transplanted from people who die from COVID-19.

More than 1,000 Hoosiers are on a waiting list for a transplant, the state network says.

Steve Johnson, the Indianapolis-based nonprofit's chief operating officer, credits several factors for the growth, including opening an organ recovery center in March and launching robust public and physician education programs. The latter effort included hiring someone to coordinate donations with Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network in Fort Wayne.

By offering a sterile surgical site, the organization can speed up the procedure instead of waiting for an operating room at a donor hospital. The staff is also specially trained in removing organs that will be transported and implanted into a recipient.

Families who wish to remain near their loved ones throughout the process are also transported to the center, Johnson said.

Indiana Donor Network works only with donors who have been declared brain dead, an irreversible condition, and are on mechanical support, Johnson said. The organization doesn't participate in living donor surgeries.

Some myths persist about donation, including that doctors might prematurely stop trying to save someone who is a registered organ donor, he said.

“That just doesn't make sense,” he said during a phone interview. “We're all about saving lives.”

Another myth is that surviving family members have to pay for the surgery to harvest organs for donation. The truth is, all expenses are covered and the family pays nothing related to the donation, Johnson said.

Some people assume they are too old to donate organs and tissue, but Indiana Donor Network last year raised the upper age limit to 85.

“We have transplanted 80-year-old lungs, and they did great,” Johnson said.

No one is too young to be a donor, he said.

Organs are also accepted from diabetics and people who smoked and drank alcohol, Johnson said.

Nationwide, more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, according to Indiana Donor Network. Another person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. Each day 20 people die because a donated organ wasn't available in time.

Adam Crozier spent six years on the waiting list before receiving a kidney transplant on April 24. He spent the last five of those years on dialysis, an at-home process that took 31/2 hours, six nights a week.

As the one-year anniversary of his surgery approaches, the 41-year-old Auburn man is struggling with how to express his deep appreciation to the donor's family.

“It's a very somber and very humbling event,” Crozier said of receiving a new lease on life at the same time a family is grieving its loss.

“It's a truly altruistic gift, and I can't stress that enough,” he said. “It's changed my life.”

More than 4.2 million Hoosiers have registered to be organ donors on their driver's licenses, according to data from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle.

“That's a really big number,” Johnson said, before adding the state is a national leader in donor registrations.

The red heart on a driver's license signifies a registered donor – and relieves family members from wondering what someone's wishes were, Johnson said.

“Educate yourself about donation. Educate your family about your decision,” Johnson said. “This is one of the most powerful things we can do as we leave this earth.”

In its annual report, Indiana Donor Network lists the name of every donor and expresses gratitude to the family members who carried out their wishes in difficult circumstances, including the aftermath of car crashes.

“Every donation,” he said, “starts out as a tragedy and ends as a miracle.”

