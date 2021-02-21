Headwaters event income hit hard

Another year like 2020 could have a major impact on the Headwaters Park Alliance, the nonprofit's executive director said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged businesses nationwide, particularly restaurants and event venues. It's no different for Headwaters Park, which saw an 85% drop last year in event revenue, Executive Director Geoff Paddock said in an interview last week.

Headwaters Park has brought in about $100,000 a year in event revenue for the past several years, Paddock said. In 2020, event revenue – which is nearly 25% of the nonprofit's annual budget – totaled $15,000.

The Headwaters Park Alliance, which runs the park, was created by the state and is separate from the Fort Wayne and Allen County parks systems.

All of the major festivals canceled last year, he said, and few of the park's other events went forward. One that did, RibFest, pared its festival down to two days from its usual four.

The Headwaters Park Alliance was able to get through the year with support from private donors and foundations, Paddock said, adding that the organization also qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program implemented under the federal CARES Act.

It's unclear whether many festivals will return in 2021, Paddock said. The park is scheduled to host about 30 events this year, and only one, ArabFest, has officially canceled, he added. Others include the Three Rivers Festival, Greekfest, Germanfest, the Michiana Wine Festival and the annual Labor Day Picnic.

Headwaters Park is willing to work with festival organizers to help ensure events can go forward, even with ongoing pandemic restrictions, Paddock said.

“I'm hopeful that we will move forward with the majority of these events, particularly given the fact that we have a lot of outdoor space on our 30 acres of parkland, in addition to two pavilions,” he said.

In an interview Thursday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said it's hard to know what the pandemic will look like when festival season starts this spring. But he figured there are three options.

The first, he said, is to keep everything shut down for another summer to be conservative and safe as vaccines are distributed. The second option, Henry said, would be to offer gatherings where distance can be maintained.

The third option would be to allow everything to open and encourage attendees to take their own precautions.

There's no question the annual festivals and concert venues took a major hit last summer, Henry added.

“It could happen again this summer,” he said. “There's no question some of the early festivals are going to be in a very, very vulnerable position. As the summer wears on, those offered in the later part of August or September may have a better chance of being active.”

Henry said he plans to meet with local health officials this week and ask what “they anticipate the environment to be this summer and how we can try to open our city as much as we can, while still understanding (that there may be some restrictions).”

Paddock also said he plans to contact county health officials next week for an update on what pandemic guidelines might look like as summer nears.

dgong@jg.net