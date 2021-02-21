New homes mix traditions, trends

When it comes to new home styles in Fort Wayne, traditional homes still hold sway. But more people are turning to contemporary styles that also give a nod to the past.

That's how Izzy Rodriguez, new home specialist with Fort Wayne's Granite Ridge Builders, explains the appeal of one of the seven homes on the company's Grand Tour of New Homes this weekend.

The house is called a Modern American Farmhouse, and it mixes styles from different eras and aesthetics.

The home has a contemporary wide-open great room, with an exposed kitchen and dining area placed together without walls. Spaces are defined with ceiling treatments and flooring instead of walls.

A coffered ceiling with alder wood panels and a fireplace with a hewn wooden mantelpiece lend traditional touches to the great room.

In the kitchen, white upper cabinetry topped by transparent glass panels mixes with alder wood lower cabinets and stove hood.

Open, industrial-style pendant lights illuminate a curved island's sleek white quartz counter that divides the kitchen from the great room.

The first-floor master bath features traditional coin-mosaic floors and a subway-tiled shower surround. It also has wide transparent glass doors that look very Space Age.

“Style-wise, you're thinking lots of natural materials, and you're also seeing a lot of white and black accents,” Rodriguez said, adding another hallmark of the style is lots of natural light from big windows.

The house also mixes openness with closed spaces. An unusual feature is a foyer space with only two walls – a space primed for flexible use.

Rodriguez said it could be a dining room, an office, or these days, even a home-school room.

“What we're seeing with COVID is ... a big desire for extra space, for ... enough spaces even with the whole family at home,” Rodriguez said.

People also are asking for dedicated space for pets – in this house, it's in a copious pantry also outfitted for pet napping.

At $597,500, the home in the Lakes of Leo off Hosler Road is not for most homebuyers in a market where the median price of homes, new and existing, was $168,000 last month.

That's according to statistics gathered by Upstar, Fort Wayne's regional Realtors' association.

Nonetheless, Rodriguez said, the model, with 31/2baths and five bedrooms, “has done pretty well for us.”

Besides the first-floor master suite, the home has one bedroom – and a full kitchen – on the finished lower level. Three bedrooms are on the second floor. A three-car garage and two porches are other features.

Rodriguez said he's sold two homes like it, and one buyer translated ideas from the house into a one-story ranch, he said.

That's a sign of a successful design, Rodriguez said.

The tour continues 1 to 5 p.m. today. Admission is free and information and maps can be found at graniteridgebuilders.com.

rsalter@jg.net