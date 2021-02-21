Orchids draw enthusiasts to visit conservatory

Mary Wise was en route to Fort Wayne International Airport to catch a flight home when she, her son and his family took a side trip to the tropics.

The exhibits of tropical plants at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in downtown Fort Wayne, that is.

Especially, Wise said, she wanted to see the orchids, which reign as some of her favorite flowers.

She has two orchid plants at her home in Phoenix, specimens acquired as Mother's Day gifts. She even got to see some growing in their wild state – in the crevices of trees – during a trip to Costa Rica.

There were only a couple of orchid plants displayed that way at the conservatory – and a visitor has to look carefully to find them.

Most of the approximately 45 plants were displayed in pots or as hanging baskets grouped together in the Sweetheart Orchid Bower at the entrance to one of the conservatory's main exhibit rooms.

Orchids are having a moment, said Rebecca Canales, conservatory manager and horticulturist.

“They're the most popular potted plants right now,” she said. “They haven't been so popular since the 1940s.”

That's when the showy blooms found themselves tucked into wrist or shoulder corsages that women wore on special occasions.

Back then, the flowers were “hard to get and slow to grow,” Canales said. But commercial propagation techniques have advanced, and now orchids are propagated by taking cells from a plant and culturing them on a growth medium.

“It's basically cloning,” she said.

The orchids in the display come from a collection given to the city as a bequest and grown in greenhouses at Lawton Park, Canales said.

Among those displayed are dendrobium, with yellow blooms highlighted with magenta, and delicate spray orchids with tiny blooms in clusters.

Those plants are joined by mothlike phalaenopsis, tiny oncidium known as dancing ladies and showy cattleya, with their characteristic ruffled petals.

Orchids are diverse, with about 25,000 wild species, Canales said.

They don't all bloom at the same time, but many bloom in the fall and winter, making them good for wintertime indoor displays – and selfies and portraits – around Valentine's Day, she said.

The conservatory has had orchid displays for many years, sometimes with the help of a local orchid club, Canales said.

“This is my favorite part (of the conservatory). ... They're fantastic,” Wise said of the orchids. “I love them.”

She added she comes to the conservatory whenever she visits and marvels at its complexity.

“To think of the foresight it took to make all this,” she said.

