Support sought for horseback trailhead

With about a foot of snow and bone-chilling temperatures last week, going trail riding on horseback might seem unappealing, if not impossible.

But a Fort Wayne-area nonprofit group hopes to make the activity more pleasant and accessible with an unusual state grant request.

Three Rivers Horse Trails is planning a 5-mile riding trail on county-owned land near the intersection of Paulding and Adams Center roads. The group is asking for public support for the grant application during a meeting this week. The 6:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting will take place virtually via Zoom.

Lynn Sroufe of Fort Wayne, the group's president, said the project has been under development about two years – after several equestrian enthusiasts realized there was no place dedicated to public horseback riding in Allen County.

That was especially the case for distance riding, Sroufe's favorite style of riding on her Arabian mount, Beyli.

“It's kind of like a marathon on horseback,” she said of the activity, adding distance events typically cover 15, 20 or 50 miles, and “you're trotting the whole way.”

To do that, horses and riders need to train, Sroufe said. For her, training meant packing up her horse in a trailer and driving about an hour to Salamonie State Park, which has 19 miles of bridle trails. Some horseback riders, she said, travel to Toledo for long-distance trail riding.

After the group hosted a Trot the Trails ride along the Towpath Trail in Aboite Township in fall 2019, support grew for a local trail. That trail, and the River Greenway, are not ordinarily open to horses, Sroufe said.

The group now has an agreement with Allen County officials to develop trails on part of about 100 acres of 200 acres of county-owned land. The land is currently used for by law enforcement as a shooting range and for dog agility training, she said.

The group also is working on an agreement for expanding the trail on a nearby tract owned by the city but for sale.

Sroufe said the long-term goal is to develop 11 miles of trails.

The immediate goal is a trailhead along Paulding Road east of Meyer Road, she said. It would include a parking lot for loading and unloading, a picnic area and portable toilets.

The group also would like to develop an agility aspect along the trail – essentially an obstacle course for horses – and make the trail compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Two organizations in the Fort Wayne area have therapeutic riding programs, working with children and veterans, Sroufe said. The trailhead would be equipped with mounting blocks to enhance that opportunity.

To proceed with trailhead development and clearing land for the trail, the group, with the county, is applying for one of only three $250,000 grants from the Department of Natural Resources. The grant requires demonstrating public support, and that is one reason for the public meeting, Sroufe said.

The trail organization has gotten support from Dawn Ritchie, the city's Greenways manager, and Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, Sroufe said.

Allen County Republican Commissioner Rich Beck, who owns horses with his wife on their small Allen County farm, also has helped the group find the county-owned site.

“They have been wonderful partners for us,” he said of Three Rivers Horse Trails, noting the county had been approached about creating a horse trail more than a decade ago by Visit Fort Wayne, which promotes tourism but was unable to complete the project.

“We have about 200 acres out there (off Paulding Road), so there's still plenty of room for horse trails around the perimeter. They don't take up a lot of space,” he said.

But the group still needs letters of support and donations, Sroufe said.

She added the trail could be seen as a means of economic development. Those who now leave the area for horseback recreation could stay – and spend money – inside the county. And those from other areas who already have to drive to find a trail might come and spend here, she said.

The size of the horseback riding community is considerable, she said.

The group's research has found Allen County is one of the top counties in the state for horse ownership – a state where more than 200,000 horses live and the horse industry produces goods and services valued at $779 million.

Beck agrees. When the group hosted another Trot the Trails event in Lakeside Park last year, 90 riders showed up with their horses, including out-of-town participants, he said.

“Hopefully we can make this (trail) unique enough that people will want to come,” Beck said. And it can be a legacy “for future generations,” he said.

Trail proponents said it would likely take two years or more for trail completion.

Right now, however, a dedicated place to ride is becoming a safety issue, Sroufe, 62, said.

Sroufe, who lives in the northern part of the county, said when she rides near her home she has to use the edges of roads, and that can be nerve-wracking.

“It's getting more difficult to train here,” she said. “It's getting more and more populated.”

