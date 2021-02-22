County to get another roundabout

Allen County will get another intersection-replacing roundabout with an award of about $1.4-million in federal funding announced Monday.

The money will provide the improvement to the intersection of Monroeville Road and Wayne Trace in southeast Allen County.

The funding represents 90% of the estimated construction and inspection costs of the Marion Township improvements. The overall project is expected to cost slightly more than $2 million, county highway officials said, adding additional funding is expected for engineering and right-of-way acquisition.

Highway officials said in a news release the project is needed because Monroeville Road crosses Wayne Trace at an angle that, along with line-of-sight issues, has resulted in crashes during the last several years.

The single-lane roundabout and updated design standards should slow traffic and minimize the number and severity of crashes, officials said.

Streetlights will also be installed at the approaches to the roundabout. The project also will include work on the "Y" intersection of Wayne Trace and Brunson Road, southeast of the the other intersection.

The existing 10-foot travel lanes will be widened to 11 feet with six- to eight-foot shoulders and resurfaced. The angle of the intersection also will be improved to enhance safety there and at the entry to the roundabout.

Engineering on the project will begin this year, and construction is scheduled for 2026.

rsalter@jg.net