FWCS leaders want parent help to preserve funding

Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders spoke with urgency tonight as they again called on parents to fight for public education by contacting legislators.

Their worries about proposals to expand Indiana's voucher program and fund education savings accounts were underscored as they listened to David Marcotte of the Indiana Urban Schools Association.

The organization represents 35 public school districts, including FWCS. Urban schools typically have high populations of poverty, high concentrations of English language learners, high concentrations of special education students and high mobility, Marcotte said.

He came to the board meeting with information about trends in complexity funding – the state dollars schools get to better support students from families receiving welfare and food stamps.

Many educators contend students from less advantaged homes take more resources to educate.

asloboda@jg.net