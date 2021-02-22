Local group wants hate crime charges in triple shooting

A local social activist group is urging Fort Wayne officials to prosecute to the fullest extent possible the man accused of shooting three people last week.

ChangeMakers also wants the investigation to reflect the shooter's possible racial motivations. An email attachment was titled "Hate Crime," but that phrase was not included in the text of the news release.

The statement follows the Wednesday arrest of Joseph Bossard, 32, in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-olds Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper. The third victim of the Wednesday shootings, Jaylin Rice, survived.

Bossard is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery posing a substantial risk of death. Bossard allegedly shot the three men outside a Quick Stop gas station two blocks from his home on Laverne Avenue.

Fort Wayne police have not suggested a possible motive for the shooting.

Bossard is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

