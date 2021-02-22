Two applications for national historic register will advance

Two applications for entry onto the National Register of Historic Places were approved tonight by Fort Wayne’s Historic Preservation Commission.

The applications cover the Beechwood Historic District and the Becker House, a single-family home on West Williams Street. The Beechwood Historic District is roughly bounded by Fairfield and South Wayne avenues to the east and west, and Pierce and Beechwood drives to the north and south.

Both proposals were approved in separate 4-0 votes.

The applications for the Beechwood Historic District and the Becker House will now go to the Indiana Historic Preservation Review Board before being sent on to the National Park Service.

Inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places differs from local historic designations. Property owners who reside in a local historic district must have any plans to make noticeable exterior property changes – those that could be seen from a public street or right of way – reviewed by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission before work begins.

The National Register doesn’t impose additional reviews to the local ones. However, those properties are eligible for Historic Preservation Fund grants or rehabilitation tax credits. Inclusion on the register also ensures that federally funded projects in the area are reviewed to insure there are no negative impacts on the district’s historic nature.

dgong@jg.net