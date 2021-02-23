35 more die in Indiana; total at 11,982

The number of Indiana residents who have died from COVID-19 is about to surpass 12,000.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday that 35 more Hoosiers have died from the virus, bringing the total to 11,982.

An additional 824 Indiana residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 656,358, state health officials said. The daily number of cases in Indiana has been trending down since a record high of 8,429 on Dec. 2, according the state health department's coronavirus dashboard.

In Allen County, 55 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 35,578. It was the 12th consecutive day there were fewer than 100 coronavirus cases in the county.

The county's death toll remained at 625 as no new deaths were reported Monday.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 3,850.

No new deaths were reported in the county, so the death toll remained at 75.

Almost 7.8 million tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to the state health department since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites in Indiana, go online to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 65 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if assistance is required.

Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

As of Monday, 893,246 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 440,028 are fully vaccinated, state health officials said.