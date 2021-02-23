Fort Wayne/Allen County

Tech planning 3 commencements

Indiana Tech will hold three commencement ceremonies May 15 at Memorial Coliseum to aid with social distancing and reduce audience size, the university announced Monday. Each ceremony will honor 2021 and 2020 graduates.

Times are 9:30 a.m. for the College of Arts and Sciences; 12:30 p.m. for the College of Business; and 3:30 p.m. for the College of Engineering and School of Computer Sciences.

Sherrill Hamman, associate professor and university board member, will be the commencement speaker. She is the university's longest-serving faculty member and plans to retire June 30 after 45 years of service, according to a news release.

Commencement details, including the number of guests permitted for each ceremony, are subject to change based on pandemic conditions.

IU cancer study develops care

A team of Indiana University School of Medicine researchers has developed a new treatment for triple negative breast cancer.

The study, led by senior author Xiongbin Lu, the Vera Bradley Foundation professor of breast cancer innovation at IU School of Medicine, has been published in the prestigious interdisciplinary medical journal, Science Translational Medicine.

Triple negative breast cancer accounts for about 15% of all breast cancer cases. The treatment is an antibody-drug conjugate.

Vera Bradley co-founders Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller began raising funds for breast cancer research in 1993 after the loss of a close friend.

Since then, the Vera Bradley Foundation has donated more than $34 million to support critical advancements in breast cancer research.

