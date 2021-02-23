City Council rejects bid to increase local taxing control

A resolution by the Fort Wayne City Council opposing an effort to increase local control over food and beverage taxes was approved tonight, even though state lawmakers have already said the proposal will not be given a hearing this session.

"It's not that I'm not for the (Capital Improvement Board) and wanting to make the city of Fort Wayne a better place to live and have the economic growth and development that we've had over the years," Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said. "This is just a precaution from the standpoint of what has happened with COVID-19. It's hit the restaurant industry so hard."

The resolution was introduced this month, after Mayor Tom Henry unveiled his proposal in late January. Proponents of the change have asked the Indiana General Assembly to change the law to allow municipalities to raise the food and beverage tax on their own, without approval from the state.

Henry has also proposed doubling Allen County's food and beverage tax to 2% -- or an additional 10 cents per $10 spent at a restaurant or bar. Henry also promised the tax hike would not be considered until the local restaurant industry has recovered from the pandemic, possibly next January.

The City Council resolution, which was approved Tuesday in a 5-4 vote, was part of a joint effort with the Allen County Council. County Council members have also opposed Henry's proposal. All five City Council Republicans supported the resolution, which passed without support from any of the board's four Democrats.

During Tuesday's discussion, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, noted the issue was not whether to raise the food and beverage tax but rather that of home rule. Home rule generally refers to a municipality's ability to self-govern without oversight from higher levels of government.

"The issue is who should make the decision," he said.

