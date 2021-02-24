Buildings on Fairfield eye historic nod

The Fort Wayne City Council will soon consider an application for a local historic designation on a series of commercial buildings on Fairfield Avenue south of downtown.

In a 4-0 vote Monday, the city's Historic Preservation Commission approved creation of the Fairfield Hill District to encompass buildings at 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2030 Fairfield Ave.

The structure at 2018 Fairfield is known as the Stellhorn Hardware Building. The storefronts from 2020 to 2022 Fairfield are called the John G. and Marguerite Zuber Building, and 2024 Fairfield is the Kabisch-Zuber Building, according to a report by Historic Preservation staff.

The original Zuber Building was constructed in 1899 and remodeled about 11 years later to add 2022 Fairfield. The Kaisch-Zuber Building was constructed around 1887 and remodeled about the same time 2022 Fairfield was under construction, the staff report states.

The empty lot at 2030 Fairfield Ave. serves as parking for the commercial buildings. The storefront at 2020 Fairfield is currently occupied by The Haven of Healing LLC.

The buildings along that strip of Fairfield Avenue were built between the late 1880s and 1950, the staff report states. It is eligible for a local historic designation because it represents “a rare, intact example of the development of neighborhood commercial nodes and corridors as Fort Wayne grew in the late 19th and early-to-mid 20th centuries.”

“The economic and social history of the district is tied to providing typical goods and services for nearby residents in the commercial spaces on the first floors,” the report states. “The buildings are significant in the social history of Fort Wayne as examples of buildings that provided apartments and live-work spaces for laborers in nearby factories.”

Particularly notable is a carriage house behind 2020 Fairfield, the report states, describing it as “one extremely rare example of a brick carriage house that served the owner-occupied 1899 Zuber Building.”

