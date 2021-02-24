Council nixes food-drink tax plan

A resolution by the Fort Wayne City Council opposing an effort to increase local control over food and beverage taxes was approved Tuesday, even though state lawmakers have already said the proposal will not be given a hearing this session.

“It's not that I'm not for the (Capital Improvement Board) and wanting to make the city of Fort Wayne a better place to live and have the economic growth and development that we've had over the years,” said Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd. “This is just a precaution from the standpoint of what has happened with COVID-19. It's hit the restaurant industry so hard.”

The resolution was introduced this month after Mayor Tom Henry unveiled his proposal in late January. Proponents of the change have asked the Indiana General Assembly to change the law to allow municipalities to raise the food and beverage tax on their own, without approval from the state.

Henry has also proposed doubling Allen County's food and beverage tax to 2% – or an additional 10 cents per $10 spent at a restaurant or bar. Henry also promised the tax hike would not be considered until the local restaurant industry has recovered from the pandemic, possibly next January.

The City Council resolution, which was approved Tuesday in a 5-4 vote, was part of a joint effort with the Allen County Council. County Council members have also opposed Henry's proposal. All five City Council Republicans supported the resolution, which passed without support from any of the board's four Democrats.

During Tuesday's discussion, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, noted the issue was not whether to raise the food and beverage tax but rather that of home rule. Home rule generally refers to a municipality's ability to self-govern without oversight from higher levels of government.

“The issue is who should make the decision,” he said.

Paddock drew parallels between the food and beverage tax discussion and a letter he has asked other council members to sign, opposing House Bill 1164, which would eliminate local control over the placement of cellphone towers. That letter is expected to be mailed to state lawmakers today, Paddock said.

“We can't be disingenuous with folks out there that are really listening to every word we say on this. There may never be a bill,” he said of the proposed tax increase. “This is the tool in the toolbox that would say to the City Council in Fort Wayne and city councils or county government across this state, you can make that decision one way or another, up or down, with the passage of this bill.”

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he broadly agrees with Paddock's assertion that Fort Wayne should be allowed to make its own decisions. However, Ensley said he believes the food and beverage tax is a “particularly bad tool” for local government to use to shore up funding for economic development.

“All of the money from the food and beverage tax goes to the CIB and has no accountability from us,” he said.

Ensley acknowledged the General Assembly has been asked to grant the City Council an appointment to Capital Improvement Board, and a proposal sponsored by state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, would do just that.

Ensley also compared the food and beverage tax to a local income tax increase the City Council approved in 2017.

That increase, which Ensley voted against, allows for City Council oversight of public riverfront development projects, he said.

The local income tax could be a source of future revenue if necessary, Ensley said, because the council would retain oversight of how those funds are spent.

dgong@jg.net