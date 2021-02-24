Harmful material bill dies in Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill that would have made it a felony for schools and libraries to disseminate harmful material to minors died without a vote in the Indiana Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, decided not to call Senate Bill 288 for a vote because of a lack of support from his caucus. But he gave a speech saying he will try again next year.

He said examples provided to the Education Committee included material not even fit for adults – much less kids.

“Sometimes you stand alone when you stand for something,” Tomes said. “It was a good cause. The government does have a duty sometimes to get involved in some things. I was just trying to set up protection for little kids.”

Currently it is a felony for someone to provide harmful material to a minor – often described as obscene or pornographic. But the law has an exemption for schools and public libraries. The bill would have removed that exemption and allowed prosecutors to charge teachers or librarians for making certain books or materials available to minors. And if convicted a family could also sue for damages.

Tomes said the bill isn't about banning books or censorship but about material “so vulgar, so obscene, so horrible” it couldn't be read in the Senate committee. He didn't include any titles.

A few provided to The Journal Gazette by Purple for Parents Indiana – a group advocating for parents in the educational system – included explicit sex scenes in young adult fiction books. But no information was given on what libraries carry the books. A check on the Evergreen Indiana Library Consortium website found several of the titles listed.

Tomes said the problem isn't rampant: “It's isolated. But if it happened once that is too many.”

Micah Clark, executive director for the American Family Association of Indiana, was disappointed the bill wasn't called.

“The opponents of SB 288 made wild claims and scare tactics about schools being sued for teaching about the Holocaust, political issues or a romance novel. No prosecutor is going to do that,” he said, noting the law has been on the books for decades.

“Prosecutors know what it means. It means porn, obscenity or age-restricted material not suitable for children. How opponents of SB 288 can support children having access to those things is astonishing and really out of touch with the concerns of parents.”

Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, told her Senate colleagues Tuesday that she is a co-author on the bill but became uncomfortable with the felony charge.

After talking to local library board members, she said it's unclear who is approving what goes on the shelves. She encouraged members to visit a library and see what's out there.

“We all have kids and grandkids and want to make sure we do what's right for them and I'm confused right now what is right,” Leising said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the bill wasn't targeting good books of literature with a few bad words, though he acknowledged it is hard to define obscenity.

“The other concept is how much do we want government telling people what they can and can't read and can and can't look at,” he said.

During committee the Indiana Library Federation and several school associations testified against the bill. There was also considerable discussion about internet filters to block inappropriate material.

Tim McRoberts, associate executive director of the Indiana Association of School Principals, said there is a process in place for parents to have a say on curriculum and opt out of sex education.

“We have concerns about unintended consequences,” he said.

