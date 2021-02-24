Parkview Health celebrates 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

Parkview Health has gone from zero to 50,000 in just over two months.

That's how many COVID-19 vaccinations have been given since the health system administered the first four vaccinations in Indiana on Dec. 14. Those receiving the shots were front-line healthcare workers.

Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation mass vaccination site was the site of Wednesday's celebration, complete with big balloons spelling out 50,000 and certificates of appreciation for the approximately 400 staff members and others who have cooperated in the achievement.

Parkview is just one of the area organizations who are marking milestones as the emphasis shifts to preventing cases of COVID-19 and lessening the strain of hospitalizations and deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health reports more than 920,930 Hoosiers have received their first shot and 482,564 have been fully vaccinated. About 15,000 first shots and 23,000 second shots were given in the last 24 hours, the state's vaccination site said this morning.

