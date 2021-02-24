Prosecutor, use-of-force bills advance

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate approved two bills Tuesday that would make changes to use-of-force policies and impact prosecutor decision making.

Senate Bill 200 would allow the attorney general to seek a special prosecutor to file charges in crimes where a local prosecutor has made a policy decision not to. The legislation was filed after the Marion County prosecutor decided not to prosecute all cases of first-time possession of marijuana under an ounce.

But the bill's author, Sen. Mike Young R-Indianapolis, was insistent the bill wasn't about Marion County. He cited examples of so-called “social justice prosecuting” in other areas of the nation. In some areas, prosecutors have declined to prosecute disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

The bill wouldn't affect decisions made on individual crimes – only when a prosecutor sets an overall policy.

“These policies harm our citizens and there are no repercussions at all,” Young said.

Democrats who opposed the bill said it takes away discretion from elected prosecutors.

“If you want to be prosecutor then run for prosecutor,” Sen. Greg Taylor said of second-guessing local officials.

The bill passed 29-20. The only local senator to oppose it was Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange – a former prosecutor.

The chamber also approved Senate Bill 311 by a vote of 40-8.

The measure says an officer can't be punished for deviating from policy while defending from deadly force if the officer didn't commit a crime.

Supporters say it applies the same self-defense protections to police as citizens have.

The bill also bans the use of firing warning shots – except for correctional officers to stop an escape.

All area senators supported the legislation.

Both bills now move to the House.

nkelly@jg.net