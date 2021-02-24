Senate OKs bill to limit governor

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's governor would be limited to a 60-day widespread emergency declaration under a bill passed 38-8 by the state Senate on Tuesday.

Only the Legislature could extend such an order according to Senate Bill 407, which now moves to the House.

It is the latest move in an effort to curb executive power that Gov. Eric Holcomb has used for the last year during the pandemic. The House has moved its own bill with slightly different language.

“This doesn't usurp the powers of the executive but includes the framework for the Legislature to have input as decisions are being made,” said Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, the author of the bill.

She added “this isn't an adversarial situation. We are simply trying to integrate the various branches of government, so we have some input as we go through this.”

Holcomb has used the state's disaster law to declare a statewide emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued it 11 times. Under those orders, he has instituted a face-covering requirement, shuttered businesses at times and closed schools. Under current law, the Legislature can terminate an emergency. But it has to be in session to do so and only Holcomb can call them in for a special session.

The legislation doesn't require the governor to call the Legislature back into session – a move he has questioned as unconstitutional – but limits how long the order can last if he doesn't.

If he doesn't call them back, or they aren't already in session, the maximum order is 30 days with a 15-day renewal. If he does, or they are already in session, the maximum is 60 days. The General Assembly can still terminate a disaster order at any time under current law.

And the Senate added language to prevent a governor from getting around the law by letting a declaration expire and issuing a new one if the circumstances are the same or similar. There is a 180-day ban on that section of the bill.

Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, questioned what happens if an order is terminated for a pandemic because it seems under control but 30 days later there is a tremendous comeback with a new variant that is five times more deadly.

“I'm not sure that's a good idea,” he said.

Glick said the governor can always call the Legislature into special session if that would happen.

A widespread declaration is defined as covering 10 or more counties. The bill also lowers any violations of an executive order from a B misdemeanor to an infraction.

The state's disaster law applies to more than pandemics – it covers a host of disasters from tornadoes and flooding to utility failures and terror attacks.

