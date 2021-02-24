Tucker, Jehl appointed to Solid Waste Advisory Board

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and Councilman Russ Jehl were appointed Tuesday to one-year terms on the city's new Solid Waste Advisory Board.

The board was created this month by city council vote. The body consists of seven members: two City Council members, four representatives from the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Southeast area partnerships, and one mayoral appointee.

Tucker, D-6th, and Jehl, R-2nd, were approved in a unanimous vote.

The Solid Waste Advisory Board replaces a working group of council members and community leaders formed in 2018 to address problems with residential garbage collection. The advisory board's purpose is to advise the solid waste department. It is also tasked with reviewing the department's finances.

