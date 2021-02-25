Fort Wayne/Allen County

AWS grant helps disability effort

AWS Foundation hasawarded a three-year, $165,200 grant to support Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s disability inclusion efforts, officials announced Wednesday.

The program will also receive financial support from Greater Fort Wayne and its members.

The services, which began in 2018, have expanded to address workspace accessibility, leadership training, newcomers' quality of life and connectedness, and many other issues. The updated name is the GFW Inc. Disabilities Initiative.

Patti Hays, AWS Foundation's CEO, said, “Awareness, education and understanding are the gateways to inclusion.”

“GFW Inc. continues to bridge the knowledge gap connecting businesses that are hiring and people with a disability seeking employment and recognition as future leaders in our community,” she said in a statement. “AWS Foundation is pleased to continue to provide funding for this important initiative that supports both individuals with disabilities and area employers.”

Man gets 14 years in robbery attack

A man was sentenced Wednesday in Allen Superior Court to 14 years in prison for burglary resulting in bodily injury.

David C. Singleton, also known as Christopher Moore, 32, had used a false identity to deceive his victim. He used the information gained by his deception to break into the victim's home and committed battery, according to the Allen County prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office said the conviction was the result of hard work by the Fort Wayne Police Department's Detective Bureau and Deputy Prosecutors Tasha Lee and Kamia Shenoy.

– Journal Gazette