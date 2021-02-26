Commissioners oppose bill regulating renewable energy

The Allen County commissioners today joined with those of more than 40 other counties in opposing a state bill regulating renewable energy.

Commissioners said House Bill 1381, a bill regulating wind and solar installations, would place decisions about them at the state level instead of in the hands of local officials.

The bill includes setback requirements, height restrictions and sound-level requirements usually handled by local plan commissions and zoning boards.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, a Republican, said he recently attended a conference of Indiana's county commissioners where the bill was discussed. The conclusion was the bill "takes away the ability of local government to regulate things like windmills," he said.

"It's not that people were against renewable energy, but in favor of local control," Peters said.

