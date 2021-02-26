County gives $32,356 check to BFGoodrich

The BFGoodrich plant in Woodburn and the Allen County Redevelopment Commission have ended a successful 20-year relationship.

In 2002, the commission approved the creation of an Economic Development Area and a Tax Increment Financing district, or TIF district, around the plant to encourage its development.

TIF districts allow taxes collected from the increase in value of land when developed to be reinvested in the district, typically in infrastructure improvements.

The maximum benefit of the agreement, capped at $1.65 million, was reached recently, and a final payment was approved by the redevelopment commission in January.

Redevelopment Commission President Rich Beck, also president of the Allen County commissioners, presented a check for $32,356 as the remaining investment amount to Terry Redmile, plant manager on Thursday.

BFGoodrich employs about 1,400 people at the plant, which makes tires for passenger vehicles.

The county has about 40 TIF districts, said Elyssa McGauley, redevelopment director.

