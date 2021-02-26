State adds 26 deaths; 3 from area

The number of northeast Indiana residents known to be infected with the coronavirus grew by 135 Thursday, and the regional death toll increased by three.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 659,127 with the addition of 1,109 new diagnoses, the Indiana Department of Health said.

The agency also announced 26 more fatalities for a total of 12,065.

Today marks one year since the state health department began receiving COVID-19 test results. In that time, about 3.1 million people have been tested almost 8 million times, the agency said.

Almost 320,000 people in the 11 northeast Indiana counties have been tested, according to the state virus dashboard.

Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties have reported almost 75,000 cases and 1,329 deaths combined.

Kosciusko, Noble and Wabash counties each reported a new death Thursday. Allen County hasn't reported a new fatality since Tuesday; 632 residents have died.

The 51 new cases announced Thursday brought Allen County's coronavirus infections to 35,750 residents, the local health department said. Local case counts might not always immediately match counts provided by the state because of reporting delays.

Go to www.coronavirus.in.gov to find testing sites.

Those eligible for vaccination, including Hoosiers 60 and older, may schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov. Those without computer access or needing assistance should call 211.

As of Thursday, 941,291 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 507,155 were fully vaccinated, the state health department said.

asloboda@jg.net