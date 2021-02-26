The cougher on the treadmill

Sneezing and coughing are pretty common, especially in the middle of winter, but they are certainly more suspect during a global pandemic.

Thursday morning at my neighborhood YMCA, a man on a treadmill about 6 feet away coughed twice. And about a minute later, he coughed twice again.

Trust me: I wasn't the only one who turned to look.

The man had weights in both hands and kept up his brisk walking pace on the equipment, without flinching. While he did have a mask -- the straps noticeably looped around his ears -- the part intended to cover the nose and mouth was noticeably draped across his chin.

I don't consider myself an alarmist, but it did somewhat bother me that he seemed to make no attempt to cover his mouth.

Usually you can feel a sneeze or a cough coming and common etiquette -- even pre-pandemic -- is to cover your mouth.

If you're walking 15-plus minutes on a treadmill with weights, you should have enough strength and physical coordination to lift your arm to simultaneously shield your mouth if you have to cough.

We don't know what you have. You might not know what you have.

Some people who have tested positive for coronavirus simply had cold symptoms.

News reports in recent weeks have been pretty steady about COVID-19 mutations, and the new variants being more easily contracted. Although an off-limits treadmill ensured social distancing between me and the man with the cough, I felt uncomfortable.

After hearing the second set of coughs, I pulled my mask from dangling off my right wrist and put it on, covering my nose and mouth. At least for the few remaining minutes I had on my treadmill before walking the upstairs track, I felt better protected.

I'd just read an article in the past week that mentioned it's not impossible to inhale and exhale fairly normally even when exercising and wearing a mask. That might be true, but it's certainly not as comfortable.

