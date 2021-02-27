BFGoodrich TIF district benefit pays off

The BFGoodrich plant in Woodburn and the Allen County Redevelopment Commission have ended a nearly 20-year relationship with a $32,356 check.

In 2002, the commission approved the creation of an economic development area and a tax increment financing, or TIF, district, around the plant to encourage its development.

The following year, the redevelopment commission agreed to reimburse the company from property taxes collected in the district for investments made at the plant.

TIF districts allow taxes collected from the increase in land value when developed to be reinvested in the district, typically in infrastructure improvements.

The maximum benefit of the agreement, capped at $1.65 million, was reached recently, and a final payment was approved by the redevelopment commission in January, county officials announced Friday.

Redevelopment commission President Rich Beck, also president of the Allen County commissioners, presented a check Thursday for $32,356 as the remaining investment amount to Terry Redmile, BFGoodrich plant manager.

BFGoodrich employs about 1,400 people at the plant, which makes tires for passenger vehicles.

The county has about 40 TIF districts, said Elyssa McGauley, redevelopment director.

