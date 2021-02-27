Nutrition, exercise get endorsed

My husband was so sick with COVID-19 in December and January that I took him to the emergency room twice.

During our second visit, we asked the doctor what we could do to be healthier. Should we be eating more bananas? Drinking green tea?

My husband wanted to recover quickly, and I wanted to boost my immune system to avoid catching the virus from him. We were wearing face masks, sleeping separately and sanitizing surfaces. But there must be something more.

The doctor's advice: Take Vitamin C, Vitamin D and zinc supplements. That's solid advice, so I went to the drugstore and stocked up.

But I didn't want to stop there. I'm a throw-everything-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks kind of person, so I went online and snooped around until I landed on the University of Maryland Medical System website.

Their experts recommended eating a healthy diet high in fruits and vegetables, including blueberries, broccoli and avocado.

Other immunity boosters, the website said, include:

• Exercising regularly – at least 150 minutes a week

• Maintaining a healthy weight – with a body mass index of 25 or lower

• Getting quality sleep

• Reducing stress and developing good coping mechanisms

• Quitting smoking

• Limiting alcohol consumption

The website also suggested some supplements, including all the ones recommended by our local physician. But it didn't stop there. The online list includes vitamin A, selenium, raw honey (except for children younger than 1 year), garlic and probiotics.

The University of Maryland website includes explanations for situations when it would make sense to take the above supplements, so anyone interested should read up. The experts also include a disclaimer.

“It is very important to understand that these supplements are suggestions and more research needs to be done,” the website states. “If you want to try these, be sure to communicate with your health care provider and take them in moderation or as your doctor recommends.”

My husband has recovered, and I miraculously managed to avoid catching the coronavirus. Even so, we're eager to improve our health. We'll be reviewing the above list, trying a few suggestions and seeing what sticks.

